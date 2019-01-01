MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
MeaTech 3D Questions & Answers
When is MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) reporting earnings?
MeaTech 3D (MITC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
