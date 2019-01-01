Mitchells & Butlers PLC operates more than 1,500 restaurants and pubs, predominantly in the United Kingdom. Total revenue is split roughly evenly between food sales and beverage sales. The company's brands include All Bar One, Alex, Harvester, Toby Carvery, Browns, Vintage Inns, Castle, Sizzling Pubs, and Miller & Carter. Nearly a quarter of Mitchells & Butlers' total sales are generated in London, and its only locations outside the United Kingdom are in Germany. The company's franchised restaurants account for less than 5% of its total number of locations.