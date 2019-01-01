Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting MIRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 123.46% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $52.00. The current price Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) is trading at is $23.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.