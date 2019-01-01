M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
M/I Homes beat estimated earnings by 6.04%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $2.98.
Revenue was up $32.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at M/I Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.38
|3.47
|2.48
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|3.83
|3.27
|3.58
|2.85
|Revenue Estimate
|982.05M
|1.03B
|853.82M
|758.77M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|904.32M
|961.04M
|828.78M
