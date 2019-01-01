Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 11
EPS
$-0.600
Quarterly Revenue
$329.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Missfresh using advanced sorting and filters.
Missfresh Questions & Answers
When is Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) reporting earnings?
Missfresh (MF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 11, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.91, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Missfresh’s (NASDAQ:MF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $293.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.