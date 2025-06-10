Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Company Snap Two-Quarter Losing Streak? Market Expert Says Attention On 'Cloud Revenue Growth'

Technology giant Oracle Corporation ORCL could highlight its AI-powered growth and provide an update on spending when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday after market close.

Here are the analyst estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts estimate Oracle will report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.58 billion, up from $14.29 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed revenue estimates in two straight quarters and missed estimates in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Oracle will report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.64, up from $1.63 in last year's fourth quarter. The company has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters, while beating estimates in eight of the past 10 quarters overall.

What Experts Are Saying: Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods said Oracle will look to snap its two-quarter losing streak when it reports Wednesday.

"Shares of the software giant have rallied nicely off their lows, but are still -13% from their December peak. Investors would like to see its cloud revenue growth continue to expand thanks to agreements with the likes of OpenAI, Meta and Nvidia," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said the concern is that continued spend could be necessary to power the data centers needed for AI demand.

"Are the company's recent capital expenditures putting pressures on margins and impacting their bottom line?"

Oracle's investments in AI data centers could be a reason to be cautious, JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy said in an April investor note.

The investor maintained a Neutral rating with a $135 price target at the time.

Murphy said that Oracle's doubling down on AI infrastructure comes with the company saying demand outpacing supply. The analyst said this messaging is less urgent than before.

The analyst said there are concerns of overbuilding or an AI bubble.

Murphy added that AI-driven cloud expansion could make Oracle a long-term play, but there are near-term challenges such as the large capital spending hurting potential free cash flow.

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Oracle and their price targets:

Citi: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $160 to $186

Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $160 to $186 Morgan Stanley : Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $160 to $175

: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $160 to $175 Jefferies: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $190 to $200

Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $190 to $200 BMO Capital: Maintained Market Perform rating, raised price target from $175 to $200

Maintained Market Perform rating, raised price target from $175 to $200 Guggenheim: Reiterated Buy rating with $220 price target

Key Items to Watch: Spending and AI growth will be big topics to watch in Oracle's financial results and conference call. The company is reportedly spending $40 billion to purchase 400,000 superchips from Nvidia.

The chips will be used for a facility that Oracle will lease and provide compute capacity to partner OpenAI.

Investors and analysts will be looking for Oracle to quantify its capital spending for the full year and whether these new reports mean more spending than originally anticipated.

Oracle recently announced it was teaming up with Cleveland Clinic and G42 for an AI-powered health platform. The platform could see public health systems experience the transition to data-driven care models.

The platform will integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle's AI Data Platform and Oracle Health technologies with Cleveland Clinic and G42's capabilities. The new venture could demonstrate an example of Oracle's AI-powered growth.

"Aging populations, rising costs and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided," said Oracle's Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.

In the third quarter, Oracle's Cloud revenue was up 23% year-over-year, with cloud infrastructure revenue up 49% year-over-year. The company reported remaining performance obligations of $130 billion, a figure up 62% year-over-year.

These will likely be the items watched by investors and analysts to make sure these key growth figures keep growing for Oracle.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock closed at $177.48 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $118.86 to $198.31. Oracle stock is up 6.9% year-to-date in 2025 and up 42.6% over the past year.

