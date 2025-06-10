June 10, 2025 6:17 PM 4 min read

Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Company Snap Two-Quarter Losing Streak? Market Expert Says Attention On 'Cloud Revenue Growth'

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Technology giant Oracle Corporation ORCL could highlight its AI-powered growth and provide an update on spending when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results Wednesday after market close.

Here are the analyst estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts estimate Oracle will report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.58 billion, up from $14.29 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed revenue estimates in two straight quarters and missed estimates in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Oracle will report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.64, up from $1.63 in last year's fourth quarter. The company has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters, while beating estimates in eight of the past 10 quarters overall.

Read Also: Oracle Partners With seQure To Bolster Cybersecurity For Governments, Enterprises


What Experts Are Saying: Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods said Oracle will look to snap its two-quarter losing streak when it reports Wednesday.

"Shares of the software giant have rallied nicely off their lows, but are still -13% from their December peak. Investors would like to see its cloud revenue growth continue to expand thanks to agreements with the likes of OpenAI, Meta and Nvidia," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said the concern is that continued spend could be necessary to power the data centers needed for AI demand.

"Are the company's recent capital expenditures putting pressures on margins and impacting their bottom line?"

Oracle's investments in AI data centers could be a reason to be cautious, JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy said in an April investor note.

The investor maintained a Neutral rating with a $135 price target at the time.

Murphy said that Oracle's doubling down on AI infrastructure comes with the company saying demand outpacing supply. The analyst said this messaging is less urgent than before.

The analyst said there are concerns of overbuilding or an AI bubble.

Murphy added that AI-driven cloud expansion could make Oracle a long-term play, but there are near-term challenges such as the large capital spending hurting potential free cash flow.

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Oracle and their price targets:

  • Citi: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $160 to $186
  • Morgan Stanley: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $160 to $175
  • Jefferies: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $190 to $200
  • BMO Capital: Maintained Market Perform rating, raised price target from $175 to $200
  • Guggenheim: Reiterated Buy rating with $220 price target

Key Items to Watch: Spending and AI growth will be big topics to watch in Oracle's financial results and conference call. The company is reportedly spending $40 billion to purchase 400,000 superchips from Nvidia.

The chips will be used for a facility that Oracle will lease and provide compute capacity to partner OpenAI.

Investors and analysts will be looking for Oracle to quantify its capital spending for the full year and whether these new reports mean more spending than originally anticipated.

Oracle recently announced it was teaming up with Cleveland Clinic and G42 for an AI-powered health platform. The platform could see public health systems experience the transition to data-driven care models.

The platform will integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle's AI Data Platform and Oracle Health technologies with Cleveland Clinic and G42's capabilities. The new venture could demonstrate an example of Oracle's AI-powered growth.

"Aging populations, rising costs and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided," said Oracle's Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.

In the third quarter, Oracle's Cloud revenue was up 23% year-over-year, with cloud infrastructure revenue up 49% year-over-year. The company reported remaining performance obligations of $130 billion, a figure up 62% year-over-year.

These will likely be the items watched by investors and analysts to make sure these key growth figures keep growing for Oracle.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock closed at $177.48 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $118.86 to $198.31. Oracle stock is up 6.9% year-to-date in 2025 and up 42.6% over the past year.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$177.730.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
78.64
Growth
31.53
Quality
Not Available
Value
15.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved