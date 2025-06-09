5 Best Stocks To Trade For Income

No one likes a flip-flopper, whether in politics or stocks. When a stock can't make up its mind on a direction or trend, it can drive investors to abandon their positions in search of greener pastures.

This can create headaches in other areas, such as tax bills, trading fees, and overtrading, which can all be very costly. If you believe in a company’s long-term prospects but think in the short term that the stock will keep going sideways, there’s a better strategy than selling.

There’s a trading strategy that can let you collect income while you wait for the stock to grow to its full potential.

The strategy in question – covered calls – is used to earn income from a range-bound asset by selling a call option on a stock you already own. In this trade, you would sell a call option with a strike price slightly above the stock's current market price and collect the upfront premium. Your obligation to the option buyer is "covered" by the 100 shares you already own. If the strike price is reached and the call is exercised, you deliver 100 shares to the buyer and retain the premium.

However, if the call expires without hitting the strike, you keep the stock and pocket the premium as a profit. The upside is limited, but your downside risk is protected by collecting the premium and owning the stock.

A covered call is a neutral strategy, so your max profit is limited to the option premium. If the stock price increases too much, the option buyer will exercise the contract and claim the shares you hold at the strike price. And if the stock declines, the income from the option premium offsets some of your losses.

Today, we'll examine five stocks exhibiting range-bound behavior that could be suitable candidates for covered calls over the next few months. If you own any of the companies listed below, consider whether a covered call strategy aligns with your investment goals and risk tolerance.

JM Smucker Co.

JM Smucker SJM makes popular snack treats and coffee, such as Uncrustables, Folgers, Carnation, and JIF, along with pet food brands like Meow Mix and Milk-Bone. The company has had uneven revenue over the last few years, and profit margins have sagged from the consistent 7-9% figures produced from 2021 to 2023.

The stock has struggled as well, trading in a downtrending range for the better part of the last 18 months. While revenue growth has been spotty, the company appeals to income investment thanks to a 3.8% yield and 27 years of consecutive payout increases. On the daily chart, the RSI shows that the range-bound trading is likely to continue, making SJM a strong covered call candidate. The call option strike price should be set above the upper trendline on the chart, and investors can collect both dividend income and option premium.

The Fed's About To Move The Market—Here's How Chris Capre Is Trading It

On June 11 at 6 PM ET, Chris Capre is going live to break down how he's preparing for the next Fed decision—before it hits and after the market reacts. You'll get his full options strategy, including pre-FOMC setups, post-reaction frameworks, and the tickers he's targeting for fast-moving trades. Secure your spot for free right HERE.

Ford Motor Co.

It's been a rough few years for Ford F. The stock made new all-time highs during the 2021 bull market but lagged behind during the recovery from the 2022 bear market. The stock has been range-bound since mid-2022, trading between $9 and $15 for the better part of three years.

Ford shares could continue trading in this range even longer as the company's electrification goals will take years. Tariffs could also hit the Big Three automakers hard, although Ford has more domestic production than competitors like GM. With a Price-to-Earnings ratio under nine and a dividend yield over 7%, the stock is attractive to value investors, but it’s hard to get overly bullish on a stock facing so many potential headwinds. Ford is currently trading near the lower bound of its range, which means less premium collected on the call option, but also a slimmer chance of the stock reaching the strike price (which should be set around the $15 resistance level).

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Consumer staples companies like Colgate-Palmolive CL make decent covered call candidates since they often have thin margins, steady demand, and low beta stocks. In other words, they don’t move much. However, CL shares make a different type of candidate as the stock's range has been narrowing in a wedge pattern, which could signal a consolidation of capital preparing to alter the current trend.

However, CL's wedge still has a wide range, and the stock is currently bumping up against the upper bound. Here's why CL is a good covered call candidate: if the stock fails to break above the trendline, it indicates the trend breakout isn't imminent, and the premium collected from selling a call at this level will be hefty. If the stock does break through the trendline, the trade idea can (and should) be aborted.

Walt Disney Co.

Disney DIS has seen its own share of highs and lows over the last few years. Like Ford, the company has failed to recapture its all-time highs from 2021 and lagged the S&P 500 as stocks recovered in 2023 and 2024. However, the company is seeing a revival of its theme park businesses and profit margins have expanded for four consecutive quarters.

So why is Disney stuck in this long-term range? Despite revenue expansion, Disney+ subscriber growth is actually starting to decline, and the company continues to struggle to find direction for sports properties like ESPN. The stock hasn't traded above $123 per share since August 2022, and the current market price is right at the resistance level of the range. Despite gains of more than 20% this month, Disney could be tapped out, making it ideal for a covered call if you own it.

Allstate Corp.

Allstate ALL reached a new all-time high as recently as March, and placing a resistance trendline at an all-time high can be risky when trading. But this is the third time ALL shares have approached this level; the first two attempts failed to continue the momentum. The more attempts a stock makes to break a resistance level, the stronger that level becomes. A third failure could be bad news for shareholders.

A covered call can protect your investment should the stock fail to breach the $213 level again. If the stock does make a new all-time high, don't write the call; enjoy the profits you earn from owning it. But if it looks like the stock has once again failed to break through and trends lower, the premium collected from selling the call can help offset the retreat back to support.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock