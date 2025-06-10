Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD topped the $109,000 mark on Tuesday and pushes closer to new all-time highs.

A new Benzinga poll predicts whether Bitcoin will hit new all-time highs before the end of the year or if May's $111,970.17 level is the highest investors will see in 2025.

What Happened: Bitcoin has had a highly volatile and exciting year, with catalysts like a new White House administration, demand for Bitcoin ETFs, new countries and companies adding Bitcoin to balance sheets, helping to boost price and trading volume.

The leading cryptocurrency hit new all-time highs in November 2024, which was followed by new highs in February 2025 and the most recent all-time highs in May 2025.

Benzinga recently asked if a new high will come from June through December 2025.

Bitcoin hit new all-time highs of nearly $112,000 in May 2025. Do you believe this will be the top price for BTC in 2025 or will the leading cryptocurrency hit new highs later this year?" Benzinga asked.

The results are:

Bitcoin will hit $112K to $130K: 32%

Bitcoin will hit $130K to $150K: 24%

Bitcoin will hit $150K to $200K: 15%

Bitcoin will hit $200K+: 15%

Bitcoin has already topped at $112K: 14%

The poll found that readers are optimistic for Bitcoin over the next six months with 86% predicting Bitcoin will reach new all-time highs later this year.

In the poll, the most popular options were the $112,000 to $130,000 range and the $130,000 to $150,000 range at 32% and 24% respectively.

Over half of the respondents see Bitcoin reaching $112,000 to $150,000 before the end of the year.

The two lowest vote totals were the bookends in the poll with 15% saying they think Bitcoin will trade over $200,000 before the end of the year and 14% saying Bitcoin has already reached its highest point in 2025.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: No HODLing For Congress, 48% Say Elected Members Shouldn’t Be Able To Buy Cryptocurrency

Why It's Important: Optimism for Bitcoin remains high, as evidenced by the poll above.

With a limited supply, Bitcoin continues to see sharp trading volume and price increases related to demand from investors, companies, institutions and countries snatching up BTC.

The United States has signaled plans for a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve that will buy Bitcoin to hold for the country. This move could send Bitcoin prices sharply higher as a sign of validation for the sector.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from June 5, 2025, through June 10, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 119 adults.

