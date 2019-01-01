QQQ
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 11:26AM
Meggitt designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense, and energy markets. Key products include aircraft wheels and brakes, fire and safety systems, sensors, fuel systems, and polymer seals. Of the EUR 1.9 billion group revenue reported in 2020, 43% is derived from civil aerospace markets, 46% from defense, and 11% from energy markets. The company commands a leading share within many of its product categories and enjoys a high level of sole-source positions on long-term civil and military programs. Activities are evenly split between production of original equipment and aftermarket services.

Meggitt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meggitt (MEGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meggitt (OTCPK: MEGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meggitt's (MEGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meggitt.

Q

What is the target price for Meggitt (MEGGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meggitt

Q

Current Stock Price for Meggitt (MEGGF)?

A

The stock price for Meggitt (OTCPK: MEGGF) is $10 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meggitt (MEGGF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Meggitt (OTCPK:MEGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Meggitt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meggitt (MEGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meggitt.

Q

What sector and industry does Meggitt (MEGGF) operate in?

A

Meggitt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.