Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) was reported by Baird on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting MEC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) was provided by Baird, and Mayville Engineering downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mayville Engineering, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mayville Engineering was filed on January 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mayville Engineering (MEC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $21.00 to $13.00. The current price Mayville Engineering (MEC) is trading at is $9.06, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
