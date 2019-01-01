ñol

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mayville Engineering reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$136.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$136.3M

Earnings Recap

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $23.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.01 0.13 0.19 0.10
EPS Actual 0.14 0.01 0.16 0.12
Revenue Estimate 110.18M 119.54M 122.10M 107.21M
Revenue Actual 112.97M 109.02M 120.21M 112.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Mayville Engineering Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) reporting earnings?
A

Mayville Engineering (MEC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.29, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Q
What were Mayville Engineering’s (NYSE:MEC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $145.1M, which beat the estimate of $144.7M.

