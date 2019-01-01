Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mayville Engineering beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $23.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mayville Engineering's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.13 0.19 0.10 EPS Actual 0.14 0.01 0.16 0.12 Revenue Estimate 110.18M 119.54M 122.10M 107.21M Revenue Actual 112.97M 109.02M 120.21M 112.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.