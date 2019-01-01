QQQ
Range
21.4 - 21.4
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/15.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.16 - 53.98
Mkt Cap
81.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Midwest Holding Inc is a financial service holding company. It is engaged in the underwriting and marketing of life insurance products through American Life. The company's product offerings consist of a multi-benefit life insurance policy that combines cash value life insurance with a tax-deferred annuity and a single premium term life product. These product offerings are underwritten, marketed, and managed as a group of similar products on an overall portfolio basis. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the United States.

Midwest Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midwest Holding (MDWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midwest Holding (NASDAQ: MDWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midwest Holding's (MDWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Midwest Holding (MDWT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Midwest Holding (NASDAQ: MDWT) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting MDWT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 247.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Midwest Holding (MDWT)?

A

The stock price for Midwest Holding (NASDAQ: MDWT) is $21.89 last updated Today at 3:30:38 PM.

Q

Does Midwest Holding (MDWT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Midwest Holding.

Q

When is Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) reporting earnings?

A

Midwest Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Midwest Holding (MDWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midwest Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Midwest Holding (MDWT) operate in?

A

Midwest Holding is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.