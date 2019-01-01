Midwest Holding Inc is a financial service holding company. It is engaged in the underwriting and marketing of life insurance products through American Life. The company's product offerings consist of a multi-benefit life insurance policy that combines cash value life insurance with a tax-deferred annuity and a single premium term life product. These product offerings are underwritten, marketed, and managed as a group of similar products on an overall portfolio basis. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the United States.