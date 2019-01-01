QQQ
Range
1.07 - 1.12
Vol / Avg.
49.6K/199K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 17
Mkt Cap
35.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
32.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
MedAvail Holdings Inc is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced nutrition products that improve muscle health and performance.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

MedAvail Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ: MDVL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MedAvail Holdings's (MDVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedAvail Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MedAvail Holdings (MDVL)?

A

The stock price for MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ: MDVL) is $1.07 last updated Today at 3:30:40 PM.

Q

Does MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedAvail Holdings.

Q

When is MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) reporting earnings?

A

MedAvail Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedAvail Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) operate in?

A

MedAvail Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.