MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MDU Resources Gr
MDU Resources Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) was reported by B of A Securities on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting MDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) was provided by B of A Securities, and MDU Resources Gr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MDU Resources Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MDU Resources Gr was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MDU Resources Gr (MDU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price MDU Resources Gr (MDU) is trading at is $26.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
