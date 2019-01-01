QQQ
Range
2.63 - 2.9
Vol / Avg.
24.1K/728.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 8.6
Mkt Cap
32.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.63
P/E
-
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
MDJM Ltd is a real estate service company. The company provides real estate agency services to real estate developer clients and also real estate consulting services and independent training services on an as-needed basis. It offers consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies to real estate clients. The company income is derived from commission-based service and minimal consulting and other services.

MDJM Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDJM (MDJH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDJM (NASDAQ: MDJH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MDJM's (MDJH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MDJM (MDJH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MDJM

Q

Current Stock Price for MDJM (MDJH)?

A

The stock price for MDJM (NASDAQ: MDJH) is $2.81 last updated Today at 3:23:49 PM.

Q

Does MDJM (MDJH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MDJM.

Q

When is MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) reporting earnings?

A

MDJM does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MDJM (MDJH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDJM.

Q

What sector and industry does MDJM (MDJH) operate in?

A

MDJM is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.