These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On MongoDB After Q1 Earnings

MongoDB Inc. MDB reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Wednesday.

MongoDB reported first-quarter revenue of $549.01 million, beating analyst estimates of $528.22 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 66 cents per share.

"MongoDB is off to a strong start in fiscal 2026 with 26% Atlas revenue growth, meaningful margin outperformance, and the highest total net customer additions in six years," said Dev Ittycheria, president and CEO of MongoDB.

MongoDB raised its outlook for fiscal 2026. The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. MongoDB expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $2.94 and $3.12 per share, up from a previous forecast of $2.44 to $2.62 per share.

MongoDB shares gained 12.4% to trade at $224.43 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on MongoDB following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained MongoDB with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $200 to $275.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $305 to $290.

Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma maintained MongoDB with a Buy and raised the price target from $235 to $260.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Thomas Blakey maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $252 to $271.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained MongoDB with a Neutral and raised the price target from $213 to $240..

Scotiabank analyst Patrick Colville maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and boosted the price target from $160 to $230.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained MongoDB with an Overweight and raised the price target from $252 to $270.

B of A Securities analyst Bradley Sills maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $215 to $275.

