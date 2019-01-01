ñol

McKesson
(NYSE:MCK)
328.495
-6.465[-1.93%]
At close: May 31
328.69
0.1950[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT
Day High/Low325.84 - 332.02
52 Week High/Low184.43 - 339.94
Open / Close330.69 / 328.69
Float / Outstanding129M / 145.4M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 1.2M
Mkt Cap47.8B
P/E46.14
50d Avg. Price318.57
Div / Yield1.88/0.56%
Payout Ratio25.21
EPS2.5
Total Float129M

McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

McKesson reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$5.830

Quarterly Revenue

$66.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$66.1B

Earnings Recap

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McKesson missed estimated earnings by 3.48%, reporting an EPS of $5.83 versus an estimate of $6.04.

Revenue was up $6.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 3.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 5.42 4.66 4.17 5.04
EPS Actual 6.15 6.15 5.56 5.05
Revenue Estimate 66.49B 63.12B 59.99B 61.09B
Revenue Actual 68.61B 66.58B 62.67B 59.14B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of McKesson using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

McKesson Questions & Answers

Q
When is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reporting earnings?
A

McKesson (MCK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.46, which missed the estimate of $2.83.

Q
What were McKesson’s (NYSE:MCK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $51.1B, which missed the estimate of $51.2B.

