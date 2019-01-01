McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McKesson missed estimated earnings by 3.48%, reporting an EPS of $5.83 versus an estimate of $6.04.

Revenue was up $6.96 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 3.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 5.42 4.66 4.17 5.04 EPS Actual 6.15 6.15 5.56 5.05 Revenue Estimate 66.49B 63.12B 59.99B 61.09B Revenue Actual 68.61B 66.58B 62.67B 59.14B

