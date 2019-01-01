QQQ
Range
5.46 - 5.83
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/3.5M
Div / Yield
1.02/16.27%
52 Wk
6.16 - 10.07
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
96.43
Open
5.6
P/E
6.73
EPS
19.7
Shares
863.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC is a wireless telephone operator in Russia. The company is a large provider of fixed-line broadband and pay-TV services in the country, with a strong fixed-line presence in Moscow. While Russia contributes for the majority of its sales, MTS is also offering wireless operators in Armenia, and Turkmenistan. It operates in three segments comprising Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line and MTS Bank.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Mobile TeleSystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mobile TeleSystems's (MBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobile TeleSystems (MBT)?

A

The stock price for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) is $5.735 last updated Today at 3:05:12 PM.

Q

Does Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021.

Q

When is Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) reporting earnings?

A

Mobile TeleSystems's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobile TeleSystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) operate in?

A

Mobile TeleSystems is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.