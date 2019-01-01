|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mobile TeleSystems’s space includes: Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS), VEON (NASDAQ:VEON), Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and America Movil (NYSE:AMOV).
The latest price target for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) is $5.735 last updated Today at 3:05:12 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021.
Mobile TeleSystems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mobile TeleSystems.
Mobile TeleSystems is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.