Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
MBT Bancshares Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing commercial banking services. It offers personal banking and business banking services. The services portfolio includes the provision of online banking service, checking accounts service, saving account facility, card services, and other services.

MBT Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MBT Bancshares (MBKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MBT Bancshares (OTCPK: MBKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MBT Bancshares's (MBKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MBT Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for MBT Bancshares (MBKL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MBT Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for MBT Bancshares (MBKL)?

A

The stock price for MBT Bancshares (OTCPK: MBKL) is $25.1 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:33:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MBT Bancshares (MBKL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is MBT Bancshares (OTCPK:MBKL) reporting earnings?

A

MBT Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MBT Bancshares (MBKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MBT Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does MBT Bancshares (MBKL) operate in?

A

MBT Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.