MBIA (NYSE:MBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.940
Quarterly Revenue
$15M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$40M
Earnings History
MBIA Questions & Answers
When is MBIA (NYSE:MBI) reporting earnings?
MBIA (MBI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MBIA (NYSE:MBI)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.09, which beat the estimate of $-1.41.
What were MBIA’s (NYSE:MBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $44M, which missed the estimate of $51M.
