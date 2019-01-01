Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$12.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.9M
Earnings History
Middlefield Banc Questions & Answers
When is Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) reporting earnings?
Middlefield Banc (MBCN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.43.
What were Middlefield Banc’s (NASDAQ:MBCN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which missed the estimate of $10.8M.
