Middlefield Banc
(NASDAQ:MBCN)
24.94
0.34[1.38%]
At close: May 31
24.61
-0.3300[-1.32%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low24.4 - 24.94
52 Week High/Low22.65 - 30.62
Open / Close24.6 / 24.94
Float / Outstanding5.6M / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.3.6K / 7.2K
Mkt Cap146.1M
P/E8.31
50d Avg. Price25.29
Div / Yield0.68/2.73%
Payout Ratio22
EPS0.65
Total Float5.6M

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Middlefield Banc reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$12.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Middlefield Banc using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Middlefield Banc Questions & Answers

Q
When is Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) reporting earnings?
A

Middlefield Banc (MBCN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.43.

Q
What were Middlefield Banc’s (NASDAQ:MBCN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $10.3M, which missed the estimate of $10.8M.

