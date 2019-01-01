Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on August 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting MBCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Middlefield Banc maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Middlefield Banc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Middlefield Banc was filed on August 1, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Middlefield Banc (MBCN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $38.00. The current price Middlefield Banc (MBCN) is trading at is $24.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.