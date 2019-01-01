Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) was reported by Raymond James on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting MAXN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.50% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) was provided by Raymond James, and Maxeon Solar Technologies maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Maxeon Solar Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $18.00. The current price Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) is trading at is $11.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
