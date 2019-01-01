Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.930
Quarterly Revenue
$304.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$304.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Masimo using advanced sorting and filters.
Masimo Questions & Answers
When is Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) reporting earnings?
Masimo (MASI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.71.
What were Masimo’s (NASDAQ:MASI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $192.9M, which beat the estimate of $189M.
