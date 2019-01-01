ñol

Manhattan Associates
(NASDAQ:MANH)
120.93
-1.65[-1.35%]
At close: May 31
120.93
00
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low119.78 - 122.3
52 Week High/Low111.58 - 188.52
Open / Close122 / 120.93
Float / Outstanding49.6M / 63.1M
Vol / Avg.355.2K / 320K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E65.37
50d Avg. Price130.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.48
Total Float49.6M

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Manhattan Associates reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$179M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$179M

Earnings Recap

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Associates beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $22.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.39 0.54 0.43 0.32
EPS Actual 0.48 0.71 0.61 0.43
Revenue Estimate 162.84M 164.23M 156.94M 143.87M
Revenue Actual 171.49M 169.19M 166.11M 156.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Manhattan Associates using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Manhattan Associates Questions & Answers

Q
When is Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reporting earnings?
A

Manhattan Associates (MANH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $154.1M, which missed the estimate of $154.2M.

