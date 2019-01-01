Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manhattan Associates beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $22.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.54 0.43 0.32 EPS Actual 0.48 0.71 0.61 0.43 Revenue Estimate 162.84M 164.23M 156.94M 143.87M Revenue Actual 171.49M 169.19M 166.11M 156.85M

