ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Main Street Capital
(NYSE:MAIN)
38.125
-0.305[-0.79%]
At close: May 31
38.13
0.0050[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low37.92 - 38.46
52 Week High/Low35.3 - 47.13
Open / Close38.43 / 38.13
Float / Outstanding69.8M / 73M
Vol / Avg.510.9K / 358.6K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E7.89
50d Avg. Price40.48
Div / Yield2.58/6.71%
Payout Ratio51.85
EPS0.91
Total Float69.8M

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Dividends

Main Street Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Main Street Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 22

Next Dividend

Jun 21
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Main Street Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Main Street Capital (MAIN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Main Street Capital (MAIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Main Street Capital ($MAIN) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Main Street Capital (MAIN) shares by June 22, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Main Street Capital (MAIN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Main Street Capital (MAIN) will be on June 21, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)?
A

The most current yield for Main Street Capital (MAIN) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.