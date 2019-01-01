ñol

Macerich
(NYSE:MAC)
11.76
-0.06[-0.51%]
At close: May 31
11.75
-0.0100[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:53PM EDT
Day High/Low11.61 - 12.02
52 Week High/Low10.97 - 22.88
Open / Close11.69 / 11.75
Float / Outstanding152.2M / 214.6M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 3.2M
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E39.4
50d Avg. Price13.63
Div / Yield0.6/5.08%
Payout Ratio200
EPS-0.17
Total Float152.2M

Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Dividends

Macerich issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Macerich generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.44%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Macerich Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Macerich (MAC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macerich. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Macerich (MAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Macerich ($MAC) will be on June 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Macerich (MAC) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Macerich (MAC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Macerich (MAC) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Macerich (NYSE:MAC)?
A

Macerich has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Macerich (MAC) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 3, 2022.

