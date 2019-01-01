Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Macerich
Macerich Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting MAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.04% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Macerich (NYSE: MAC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Macerich maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Macerich, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Macerich was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Macerich (MAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.50 to $12.00. The current price Macerich (MAC) is trading at is $11.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
