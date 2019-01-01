Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.970
Quarterly Revenue
$476.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$476.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mid-America Apartment using advanced sorting and filters.
Mid-America Apartment Questions & Answers
When is Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) reporting earnings?
Mid-America Apartment (MAA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA)?
The Actual EPS was $1.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Mid-America Apartment’s (NYSE:MAA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $382.8M, which missed the estimate of $382.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.