Lundin Gold (OTC:LUGDF), Quotes and News Summary

Lundin Gold
(OTCPK:LUGDF)
8.61
0.46[5.64%]
At close: Jun 10
Day High/Low7.95 - 8.65
52 Week High/Low7.74 - 8.65
Open / Close7.95 / 8.61
Float / Outstanding- / 235.2M
Vol / Avg.5.3K / 6.4K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E12.85
50d Avg. Price8.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.
Lundin Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lundin Gold (LUGDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lundin Gold (OTCPK: LUGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Lundin Gold's (LUGDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Lundin Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Lundin Gold (LUGDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lundin Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Lundin Gold (LUGDF)?
A

The stock price for Lundin Gold (OTCPK: LUGDF) is $8.61 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:37 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lundin Gold (LUGDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lundin Gold.

Q
When is Lundin Gold (OTCPK:LUGDF) reporting earnings?
A

Lundin Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Lundin Gold (LUGDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lundin Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Lundin Gold (LUGDF) operate in?
A

Lundin Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.