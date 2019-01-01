Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) was reported by CLSA on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.80 expecting LU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.94% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) was provided by CLSA, and Lufax Holding downgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lufax Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lufax Holding was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lufax Holding (LU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $6.80. The current price Lufax Holding (LU) is trading at is $6.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
