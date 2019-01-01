Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lantronix
Lantronix Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) was reported by Needham on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting LTRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.14% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) was provided by Needham, and Lantronix maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lantronix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lantronix was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lantronix (LTRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $12.00. The current price Lantronix (LTRX) is trading at is $5.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.