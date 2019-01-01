Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lantern Pharma
The latest price target for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting LTRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 539.43% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Lantern Pharma maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lantern Pharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lantern Pharma was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lantern Pharma (LTRN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $34.00 to $36.00. The current price Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is trading at is $5.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
