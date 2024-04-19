Why Wang & Lee Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 38%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Wang & Lee Group, Inc. WLGS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY23 financial results.

Wang & Lee Group posted a FY23 loss of 2 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share. The company's revenue came in at $6.83 million versus, $4.17 million in the year-ago period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Wang & Lee Group shares jumped 37.7% to $0.7220 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Redwoods Acquisition Corp . RWOD shares gained 141% to $17.83 in pre-market trading after falling around 3% on Thursday.

Zhongchao Inc . ZCMD gained 75.6% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.

Trio Petroleum Corp . TPET gained 30% to $0.4261 in pre-market trading. The company on Wednesday announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor in the amount of $360,000.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd . HUBC shares rose 24.7% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday.

. shares rose 24.7% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Thursday. SuperCom Ltd. SPCB gained 22% to $0.2927 in pre-market trading. SuperCom shares fell around 33% on Thursday after the company priced a $2.9 million registered direct offering.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. BPTH rose 19.3% to $5.01 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday. Bio-Path announced a $1.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

rose 19.3% to $5.01 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Thursday. Bio-Path announced a $1.2 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Centogene N.V. CNTG shares gained 19.3% to $0.5513 in pre-market trading.

Kineta, Inc . KA rose 14.7% to $0.5601 in pre-market trading. Kineta was recently granted a US patent titled 'Proteasome activity enhancing compounds (including methods for treating cancer or tumors).'

. rose 14.7% to $0.5601 in pre-market trading. Kineta was recently granted a US patent titled ‘Proteasome activity enhancing compounds (including methods for treating cancer or tumors).’ Paramount Global PARA shares gained 10.5% to $12.12 in pre-market trading. Apollo Global Management and Sony Group Corp. are reportedly in talks on a joint offer for Paramount Global.

Losers

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC fell 22.4% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after jumping around 29% on Thursday. BioNexus Gene Lab agreed to invest RM 1.2 million in Ascension Innovation (AISB) to advance digital health innovation through AI adoption in healthcare.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX fell 19.9% to $0.6407 in pre-market trading after surging 65% on Thursday.

iSpecimen Inc . ISPC fell 19.3% to $0.3396 in pre-market trading after gaining around 98% on Thursday.

. fell 19.3% to $0.3396 in pre-market trading after gaining around 98% on Thursday. AGBA Group Holding Limited AGBA fell 13.6% to $0.89 in pre-market trading. AGBA Group Holding shares jumped 155% on Thursday higher after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Triller.

Spectaire Holdings Inc . SPEC declined 12.3% to $0.5426 in pre-market trading after falling over 20% on Thursday. Spectaire Holdings recently signed a distribution partnership agreement with a Fortune 1000 Energy Company.

Lantern Pharma Inc . LTRN shares fell 12.1% to $5.07 in pre-market trading.

. shares fell 12.1% to $5.07 in pre-market trading. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT shares declined 11.4% to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Adaptive Biotechnologies is expected to report financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the closing bell on May 7, 2024.

Soligenix, Inc . SNGX shares fell 11.1% to $0.3870 in pre-market trading. Soligenix shares fell around 15% on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a $4.75 million public offering.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc . HOLO fell 10.2% to $2.65 pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Thursday.

. fell 10.2% to $2.65 pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. NFLX fell 6% to $573.81 pre-market trading. Netflix reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its first quarter. The company added 9.33 million paid net new subscribers in the first quarter to bring the company to a total of 269.60 million.

