Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lantern Pharma missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.43% increase in the share price the next day.

