LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LTC Properties
LTC Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting LTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.65% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) was provided by RBC Capital, and LTC Properties maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LTC Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LTC Properties was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LTC Properties (LTC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $37.00 to $39.00. The current price LTC Properties (LTC) is trading at is $38.75, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
