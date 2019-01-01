ñol

LTC Properties
(NYSE:LTC)
38.75
0.06[0.16%]
At close: May 31
38.74
-0.0100[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low38.12 - 38.79
52 Week High/Low31.36 - 40.58
Open / Close38.61 / 38.74
Float / Outstanding24.9M / 39.5M
Vol / Avg.398.6K / 296.1K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E27.25
50d Avg. Price36.5
Div / Yield2.28/5.89%
Payout Ratio160.56
EPS0.36
Total Float24.9M

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

LTC Properties reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$30.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$40.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of LTC Properties using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

LTC Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) reporting earnings?
A

LTC Properties (LTC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Q
What were LTC Properties’s (NYSE:LTC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $35.3M, which beat the estimate of $35.2M.

