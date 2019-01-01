LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.600
Quarterly Revenue
$30.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$40.8M
Earnings History
LTC Properties Questions & Answers
When is LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) reporting earnings?
LTC Properties (LTC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were LTC Properties’s (NYSE:LTC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.3M, which beat the estimate of $35.2M.
