Stride (NYSE:LRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Stride
The latest price target for Stride (NYSE: LRN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $39.00 expecting LRN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.23% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Stride (NYSE: LRN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Stride maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Stride, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Stride was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Stride (LRN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $36.00 to $39.00. The current price Stride (LRN) is trading at is $39.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
