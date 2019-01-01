Stride (NYSE:LRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stride beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $29.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 25.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stride's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 -0.14 0.16 0.47 EPS Actual 1 -0.15 0.25 0.57 Revenue Estimate 395.23M 359.48M 388.87M 380.94M Revenue Actual 409.51M 400.23M 397.51M 392.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.