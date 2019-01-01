Stride (NYSE:LRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stride beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $29.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 25.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stride's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|-0.14
|0.16
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|1
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|395.23M
|359.48M
|388.87M
|380.94M
|Revenue Actual
|409.51M
|400.23M
|397.51M
|392.14M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Stride using advanced sorting and filters.
Stride Questions & Answers
Stride (LRN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.05.
The Actual Revenue was $215.8M, which missed the estimate of $218.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.