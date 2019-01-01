ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Stride
(NYSE:LRN)
39.09
-0.41[-1.04%]
At close: May 31
39.11
0.0200[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low39.07 - 40.3
52 Week High/Low25.55 - 41.2
Open / Close40.06 / 39.11
Float / Outstanding40.1M / 42.8M
Vol / Avg.397.5K / 526.4K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E18.63
50d Avg. Price36.63
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.03
Total Float40.1M

Stride (NYSE:LRN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Stride reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$1.020

Quarterly Revenue

$421.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$421.7M

Earnings Recap

Stride (NYSE:LRN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stride beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $29.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 25.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stride's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.77 -0.14 0.16 0.47
EPS Actual 1 -0.15 0.25 0.57
Revenue Estimate 395.23M 359.48M 388.87M 380.94M
Revenue Actual 409.51M 400.23M 397.51M 392.14M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Stride using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Stride Questions & Answers

Q
When is Stride (NYSE:LRN) reporting earnings?
A

Stride (LRN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Stride (NYSE:LRN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were Stride’s (NYSE:LRN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $215.8M, which missed the estimate of $218.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.