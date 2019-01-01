Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) was reported by TD Securities on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting LPX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.37% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) was provided by TD Securities, and Louisiana-Pacific upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Louisiana-Pacific, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Louisiana-Pacific was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $75.00. The current price Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) is trading at is $69.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
