Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Louisiana-Pacific beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $5.08 versus an estimate of $4.62.
Revenue was up $320.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Louisiana-Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.02
|3.42
|4.18
|2.70
|EPS Actual
|2.24
|3.87
|4.74
|3.01
|Revenue Estimate
|912.74M
|1.11B
|1.17B
|937.19M
|Revenue Actual
|992.00M
|1.22B
|1.32B
|1.02B
Earnings History
