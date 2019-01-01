QQQ
Logansport Financial Corp is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It is engaged primarily in the business of attracting retail deposits from the public. The company provides Personal Banking; Personal Lending and Business Banking.

Logansport Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logansport Financial (LOGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logansport Financial (OTCQB: LOGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Logansport Financial's (LOGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logansport Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Logansport Financial (LOGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logansport Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Logansport Financial (LOGN)?

A

The stock price for Logansport Financial (OTCQB: LOGN) is $47 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:43:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logansport Financial (LOGN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Logansport Financial (LOGN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is Logansport Financial (OTCQB:LOGN) reporting earnings?

A

Logansport Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logansport Financial (LOGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logansport Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Logansport Financial (LOGN) operate in?

A

Logansport Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.