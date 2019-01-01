Logansport Finl (OTC:LOGN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Logansport Finl
No Data
Logansport Finl Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Logansport Finl (LOGN)?
There is no price target for Logansport Finl
What is the most recent analyst rating for Logansport Finl (LOGN)?
There is no analyst for Logansport Finl
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Logansport Finl (LOGN)?
There is no next analyst rating for Logansport Finl
Is the Analyst Rating Logansport Finl (LOGN) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Logansport Finl
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.