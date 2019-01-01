Logansport Finl (OTC:LOGN), Dividends

Logansport Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Logansport Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Logansport Finl ($LOGN) will be on July 18, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Logansport Finl (LOGN) shares by June 17, 2022
The next dividend for Logansport Finl (LOGN) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.40
The most current yield for Logansport Finl (LOGN) is 3.48% and is payable next on July 18, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.