Logansport Finl
(OTCQB:LOGN)
45.95
00
At close: May 12
49.99
4.0400[8.79%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low44.9 - 50
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 607.5K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap27.9M
P/E8.74
50d Avg. Price46.33
Div / Yield1.6/3.48%
Payout Ratio30.42
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Logansport Finl (OTC:LOGN), Dividends

Logansport Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Logansport Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.38%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Mar 22

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Logansport Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Logansport Finl (LOGN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Logansport Finl (LOGN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Logansport Finl ($LOGN) will be on July 18, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Logansport Finl (LOGN) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Logansport Finl (LOGN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Logansport Finl (LOGN) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.40

Q
What is the dividend yield for Logansport Finl (OTCQB:LOGN)?
A

The most current yield for Logansport Finl (LOGN) is 3.48% and is payable next on July 18, 2022

