ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Logansport Finl
(OTCQB:LOGN)
45.95
00
At close: May 12
49.99
4.0400[8.79%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low44.9 - 50
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 607.5K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap27.9M
P/E8.74
50d Avg. Price46.33
Div / Yield1.6/3.48%
Payout Ratio30.42
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Logansport Finl (OTC:LOGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Logansport Finl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Logansport Finl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Logansport Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Logansport Finl (OTCQB:LOGN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Logansport Finl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Logansport Finl (OTCQB:LOGN)?
A

There are no earnings for Logansport Finl

Q
What were Logansport Finl’s (OTCQB:LOGN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Logansport Finl

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.