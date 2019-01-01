Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was reported by Argus Research on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting LNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.68% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was provided by Argus Research, and Alliant Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alliant Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alliant Energy was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alliant Energy (LNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $68.00 to $70.00. The current price Alliant Energy (LNT) is trading at is $63.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
