QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.11/5.86%
52 Wk
1.71 - 2.24
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Linea Directa Aseguradora SA is is engaged in insurance and reinsurance operations in general insurance. The operating business segments are motor, home, health and other insurance business segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Linea Directa Aseguradora Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Linea Directa Aseguradora (OTCPK: LNDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Linea Directa Aseguradora's (LNDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Linea Directa Aseguradora.

Q

What is the target price for Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Linea Directa Aseguradora

Q

Current Stock Price for Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF)?

A

The stock price for Linea Directa Aseguradora (OTCPK: LNDAF) is $1.79 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:39:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Linea Directa Aseguradora.

Q

When is Linea Directa Aseguradora (OTCPK:LNDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Linea Directa Aseguradora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Linea Directa Aseguradora.

Q

What sector and industry does Linea Directa Aseguradora (LNDAF) operate in?

A

Linea Directa Aseguradora is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.