Jim Cramer Makes Ralph Lauren Prediction, SoundHound AI Finally 'Broke Out'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he likes Ralph Lauren RL, adding that it “goes higher.”

On Nov. 7, Ralph Lauren reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.54, topped the consensus of $2.41. Quarterly revenues of $1.726 billion beat the street view of $1.677 billion.

“If you're going to go there, I insist on you going into Trane TT or Carrier CARR along with this,” Cramer said when asked about Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB. “This is the spec, I like the others because they're not spec.”

On Dec. 2, Limbach Holdings announced that it has acquired Consolidated Mechanical, Inc.

Cramer recommended not buying Vertiv Holdings Co VRT as this level as the stock is very high. “You just came across it. Others have come across it long before,” he added.

On Nov. 19, BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin reiterated the Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, with a price forecast of $150. Obin writes that, management has revised its organic revenue growth forecast to a 12%-14% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, up from a previous range of 8%-11%.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN finally “broke out,” Cramer said, “Once they go parabolic like this, you usually get a couple more days of parabola, but then please ka-ching ka-ching.”

On Thursday, SoundHound AI announced the deployment of its voice AI Smart Ordering system at all 130 Torchy’s Tacos locations.

“This is what I call an up stock,” Cramer said when asked about Robinhood HOOD, “I think it's headed to 35 and we can revisit it there.”

On Wednesday, Robinhood provided a business update showing growth across customers, assets under custody and trading volumes. In a new filing released Wednesday morning, Robinhood said funded customers grew by more than 400,000 in November.

When asked about Skyworks Solutions SWKS, he said, “I think you may have to suffer through one quarter or even two quarters before you get a turn there. It is going to take that long.”

On Nov. 12, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.55, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52. Quarterly sales of $1.025 million were in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Price Action:

Vertiv shares gained 2.8% to settle at $134.58 on Thursday.

SoundHound shares jumped 31.3% to close at $13.33.

Ralph Lauren shares gained 0.1% to $233.19 on Thursday.

Robinhood shares fell 2.7% to close at $38.92 on Thursday.

Limbach shares fell 1.9% to settle at $100.08 during the session.

Skyworks Solutions shares fell 1.5% to close at $86.42 on Thursday.

