Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Limbach Holdings
The latest price target for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) was reported by EF Hutton on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting LMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 127.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) was provided by EF Hutton, and Limbach Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Limbach Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Limbach Holdings was filed on November 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Limbach Holdings (LMB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Limbach Holdings (LMB) is trading at is $6.58, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
