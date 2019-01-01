Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company focuses on developing new treatments for human cancers for which therapies are urgently needed. It mainly designs drugs for which there are existing data suggesting any effect on altered pathways of the cancer cell and may be given safely to humans. The development program of the company includes drugs for the treatment of cancer, consisting of protein phosphatase inhibitors and histone deacetylase inhibitors.